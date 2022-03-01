Doman Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF – Get Rating) were up 1.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.31 and last traded at $6.31. Approximately 5,456 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 7,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.20.

CWXZF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.75 to C$10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. decreased their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Doman Building Materials Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.70.

Get Doman Building Materials Group alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.76.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. engages in the distribution and trade of construction materials. It operates through the Distribution and Forestry segments. The Distribution segment involves the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products. The Forestry segment includes timber ownership and management of private timberlands and forest licenses, harvesting and trucking operations, and value-added services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Doman Building Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doman Building Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.