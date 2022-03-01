Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $535.00 to $475.00. The stock had previously closed at $432.21, but opened at $402.18. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Domino’s Pizza shares last traded at $419.92, with a volume of 37,823 shares trading hands.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DPZ. TheStreet raised Domino’s Pizza from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $642.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $550.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays cut Domino’s Pizza from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $514.27.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total transaction of $63,159.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.9% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.6% in the third quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.5% in the third quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,843 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 13.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 0.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $472.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $493.44.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile (NYSE:DPZ)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.