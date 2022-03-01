Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.420-$-0.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $73.50 million-$74.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $70.04 million.Domo also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-1.530-$-1.430 EPS.

DOMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lowered their target price on Domo from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Domo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Domo in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $96.40.

Shares of DOMO traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.00. 619,957 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,744. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.08 and a beta of 2.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.97 and its 200-day moving average is $67.84. Domo has a 1 year low of $36.07 and a 1 year high of $98.35.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $65.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.75) earnings per share. Domo’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Domo will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 5,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total transaction of $261,120.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Domo by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 107,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after acquiring an additional 5,465 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Domo by 135.2% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 100,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after buying an additional 57,785 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Domo by 118.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after buying an additional 47,505 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Domo by 138.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after buying an additional 23,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Domo by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

