DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) versus DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK) Critical Contrast

DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK – Get Rating) and DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for DATATRAK International and DoubleDown Interactive, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DATATRAK International 0 0 0 0 N/A DoubleDown Interactive 0 0 2 0 3.00

DoubleDown Interactive has a consensus price target of $27.50, suggesting a potential upside of 115.16%. Given DoubleDown Interactive’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe DoubleDown Interactive is more favorable than DATATRAK International.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DATATRAK International and DoubleDown Interactive’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DATATRAK International $7.16 million 2.27 -$90,000.00 ($0.01) -669.33 DoubleDown Interactive $363.20 million 1.74 $78.22 million N/A N/A

DoubleDown Interactive has higher revenue and earnings than DATATRAK International.

Profitability

This table compares DATATRAK International and DoubleDown Interactive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DATATRAK International -0.09% -0.47% -0.09% DoubleDown Interactive N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.4% of DoubleDown Interactive shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of DATATRAK International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

DoubleDown Interactive beats DATATRAK International on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

DATATRAK International Company Profile (Get Rating)

DATATRAK International, Inc. is a technology and services company, which delivers global eClinical solutions for the clinical trials industry. Its services support clients in the clinical pharmaceutical, biotechnology, contract research organization, academic research organizations and medical device research industries. The company was founded on July 17, 1991 and is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, OH.

DoubleDown Interactive Company Profile (Get Rating)

DoubleDown Interactive Co. Ltd. is a developer and publisher of digital social casino games. DoubleDown Interactive Co. Ltd. is based in SEATTLE.

