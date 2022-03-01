Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$18.68.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$19.00 to C$19.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. TD Securities upped their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. CIBC increased their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst stock opened at C$16.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$16.56. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 52-week low of C$12.73 and a 52-week high of C$17.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.04, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

