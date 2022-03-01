DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Receives $127.11 Average Price Target from Analysts

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $127.11.

DTE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

Shares of DTE Energy stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.59. 1,642,836 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,105,255. The company has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.52. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $96.40 and a 52 week high of $122.25.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.80%.

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $58,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

