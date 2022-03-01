Ducommun Incorporated to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts (NYSE:DCO)

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Ducommun in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial analyst M. Ciarmoli anticipates that the aerospace company will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Ducommun’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Get Ducommun alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ducommun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

Ducommun stock opened at $50.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.39 and a 200-day moving average of $48.04. Ducommun has a one year low of $40.82 and a one year high of $65.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $602.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.44.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ducommun in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Ducommun by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 805 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ducommun in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Ducommun by 89,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Ducommun by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ducommun (Get Rating)

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.