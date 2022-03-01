DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Stock Price Down 7.2%

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) shares dropped 7.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $31.55 and last traded at $31.57. Approximately 60,440 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,915,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.03.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DXC. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of -12.99, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.60.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.92. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 16.81%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 53,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total transaction of $1,974,521.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DXC. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in DXC Technology by 13,800.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in DXC Technology by 166.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in DXC Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in DXC Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

