Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Issues Earnings Results

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

DVAX traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $12.21. 1,598,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,761,687. Dynavax Technologies has a 12 month low of $7.09 and a 12 month high of $21.39. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -35.03 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.10 and its 200-day moving average is $15.32.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DVAX shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dynavax Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,914,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,938,000 after acquiring an additional 101,297 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 176.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,789,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,629,000 after buying an additional 1,141,462 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 857,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,063,000 after buying an additional 67,923 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 26.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 403,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,745,000 after buying an additional 84,849 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 327,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after buying an additional 14,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

