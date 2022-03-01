Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) Short Interest Update

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the January 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eagle Point Income during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Point Income by 166.7% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Point Income by 5.9% during the third quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 19,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period.

Shares of EIC stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,886. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.10 and a 200-day moving average of $17.52. Eagle Point Income has a 52 week low of $14.95 and a 52 week high of $19.53.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th.

Eagle Point Income Company Profile

About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.

