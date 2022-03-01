Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.50.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.

DEA stock opened at $20.82 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.40 and a beta of 0.48. Easterly Government Properties has a fifty-two week low of $19.64 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $71.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.11 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is currently 353.35%.

In related news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $157,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DEA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 6.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 3.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the second quarter worth $150,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 18.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 35,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,302,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,690,000 after purchasing an additional 72,995 shares in the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

