Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $71.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:DEA traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,468. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.40 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.59 and a 200-day moving average of $21.46. Easterly Government Properties has a 12 month low of $19.64 and a 12 month high of $23.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 353.35%.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $157,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 395.4% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 70,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James cut Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.10.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

