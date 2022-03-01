Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 82.4% from the January 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Ebara stock opened at $26.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.41. Ebara has a twelve month low of $18.76 and a twelve month high of $29.85.
Ebara Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ebara (EBCOY)
- 3 High-Risk High-Reward Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
Receive News & Ratings for Ebara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.