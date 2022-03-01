Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 82.4% from the January 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Ebara stock opened at $26.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.41. Ebara has a twelve month low of $18.76 and a twelve month high of $29.85.

Ebara Company Profile

Ebara Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of industrial machineries. It operates through the following segments: Fluid Machinery and Systems, Environmental Plants, Precision Machinery, and Others. The Fluid Machinery and Systems segment deals with the manufacture, sale, and maintenance of pumps, compressors, turbines, cooling machines, and blowers.

