Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 83.1% from the January 31st total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of TEAF stock opened at $15.00 on Tuesday. Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has a 12 month low of $13.65 and a 12 month high of $15.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.83.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%.
About Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (Get Rating)
Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (TEAF)
- 3 High-Risk High-Reward Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
Receive News & Ratings for Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.