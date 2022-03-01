Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 83.1% from the January 31st total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of TEAF stock opened at $15.00 on Tuesday. Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has a 12 month low of $13.65 and a 12 month high of $15.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.83.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 83,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 130,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after buying an additional 3,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 4,406 shares during the last quarter.

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.

