Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,459 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $5,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.9% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,398,861 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $724,418,000 after buying an additional 465,759 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.5% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,608 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after buying an additional 5,872 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.3% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 18,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 87.7% in the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 439,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,497,000 after purchasing an additional 205,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 209.4% in the third quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 82,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,283,000 after purchasing an additional 55,500 shares during the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.16, for a total value of $775,716.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.12, for a total transaction of $3,877,356.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 210,572 shares of company stock valued at $24,157,763. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EW opened at $112.37 on Tuesday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $78.44 and a twelve month high of $131.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.19. The company has a market cap of $70.16 billion, a PE ratio of 47.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.16.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The medical research company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 26.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

EW has been the topic of several recent research reports. upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

