eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Cut to Outperform at Evercore ISI

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on EHTH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eHealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Craig Hallum cut eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut eHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on eHealth from $86.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on eHealth from $62.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.60.
Shares of eHealth stock traded down $2.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.27. 3,219,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,243. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.17 million, a P/E ratio of -14.27 and a beta of -0.01. eHealth has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $78.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.86.
eHealth Company Profile (Get Rating)
eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.
