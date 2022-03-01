eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Cut to Outperform at Evercore ISI

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on EHTH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eHealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Craig Hallum cut eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut eHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on eHealth from $86.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on eHealth from $62.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.60.

Get eHealth alerts:

Shares of eHealth stock traded down $2.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.27. 3,219,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,243. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.17 million, a P/E ratio of -14.27 and a beta of -0.01. eHealth has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $78.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.86.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of eHealth by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,954,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,845,000 after purchasing an additional 74,967 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP raised its stake in shares of eHealth by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 2,048,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,949,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of eHealth by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,058,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,814,000 after purchasing an additional 163,230 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of eHealth by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 809,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,644,000 after acquiring an additional 246,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dendur Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of eHealth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,918,000. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

eHealth Company Profile (Get Rating)

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.