Elastic (ESTC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect Elastic to post earnings of ($0.53) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 29.19% and a negative net margin of 22.18%. The firm had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. Elastic’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Elastic to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ESTC stock opened at $86.65 on Tuesday. Elastic has a twelve month low of $72.20 and a twelve month high of $189.84. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.14 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

In other news, CEO Shay Banon sold 2,074 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.87, for a total value of $254,832.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.87, for a total transaction of $106,405.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,391 shares of company stock valued at $908,060. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Elastic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Elastic by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Elastic by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 21,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Elastic by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on ESTC. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on Elastic from $200.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Elastic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Elastic from $165.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.93.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

