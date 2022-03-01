Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc trimmed its stake in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,766 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Element Solutions by 5.5% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 364,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,912,000 after acquiring an additional 19,011 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Element Solutions by 80.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,008,000 after acquiring an additional 164,592 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Element Solutions by 14.3% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 32,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Element Solutions during the third quarter worth about $31,094,000. Finally, Jade Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Element Solutions during the third quarter worth about $1,301,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. CL King began coverage on Element Solutions in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Element Solutions from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.46.

NYSE ESI opened at $24.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.69. Element Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $17.44 and a 1-year high of $26.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $647.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.02 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

