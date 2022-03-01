Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $29.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.98% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Element Solutions’ adjusted earnings and sales for the fourth quarter of 2021 beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company is executing a number of cost-management measures. Its cost actions are likely to lend support to its bottom line. Moreover, it is focused on growing through strategic acquisitions. Contributions from acquisitions are expected to drive sales. The divestiture of Agricultural Solutions unit has also made the company a proprietary formulator of differentiated specialty chemical solutions. The company is also committed to boosting shareholder returns. However, higher raw material and logistics costs may hurt margins. Lower automotive production due to the chip shortage may also impact results. The company also faces currency headwind in 2022. Its high debt level is another matter of concern.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. CL King started coverage on Element Solutions in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Element Solutions from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Element Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.46.

NYSE:ESI opened at $24.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.69. Element Solutions has a one year low of $17.44 and a one year high of $26.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.51.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $647.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.02 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Element Solutions will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Element Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,389,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,479,000 after purchasing an additional 11,537 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Element Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Element Solutions by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Element Solutions by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,047,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,490,000 after purchasing an additional 16,816 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

