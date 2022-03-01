Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Holdings Reduced by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,472 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 150,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,634,000 after buying an additional 9,531 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 8.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,822,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,414,000 after buying an additional 289,490 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth approximately $20,415,472,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.6% during the second quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth approximately $781,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $249.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $251.54 and a 200-day moving average of $250.56. The company has a market capitalization of $239.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.42. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $178.58 and a 12 month high of $283.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 96.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 63.84%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,570 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.53, for a total value of $997,922.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total value of $404,774.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 211,230 shares of company stock valued at $57,379,647 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price target for the company. DZ Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $302.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.71.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

