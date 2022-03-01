Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) Declares $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd.

Elmira Savings Bank has decreased its dividend payment by 12.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

NASDAQ:ESBK opened at $22.90 on Tuesday. Elmira Savings Bank has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $23.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.86.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Elmira Savings Bank stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK – Get Rating ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.11% of Elmira Savings Bank as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Elmira Savings Bank

Elmira Savings Bank engages in the provision of financial services. Its offers checking, savings, certificates, deposit rates, advisory services, electronic services, consumer lending, consumer rates, commercial lending, and mortgage. Its portfolio includes real estate loans, business loans, and consumer loans.

