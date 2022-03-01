Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a buy rating and set a C$54.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Enbridge from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Enbridge from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.77.

ENB stock opened at $43.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Enbridge has a 1-year low of $34.14 and a 1-year high of $43.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.37. The firm has a market cap of $87.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.673 dividend. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 119.47%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 3.9% in the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,146,924 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $165,206,000 after purchasing an additional 157,128 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 33.3% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 38,039 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 9,498 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 131,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,233,000 after acquiring an additional 11,235 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 179,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 34,199 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 6,241 shares during the last quarter. 53.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

