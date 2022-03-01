Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Hits New 52-Week High at $55.80

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$55.80 and last traded at C$54.96, with a volume of 3659872 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$54.76.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ENB shares. National Bankshares upped their target price on Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Scotiabank cut Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. CIBC increased their price objective on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$55.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$54.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$56.08.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$52.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$50.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$111.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.38%.

In other news, Senior Officer Byron Craig Neiles sold 3,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.73, for a total transaction of C$183,521.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,997,704.07. Also, Senior Officer Vernon Dai-Chung Yu sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.86, for a total value of C$177,738.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 171,183 shares in the company, valued at C$9,219,916.38. Insiders have sold a total of 15,128 shares of company stock worth $745,429 over the last 90 days.

Enbridge Company Profile (TSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

