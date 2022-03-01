Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 108.42% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $789.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Endo International updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.350-$0.450 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.35-$0.45 EPS.

NASDAQ ENDP opened at $3.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $726.72 million, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.14. Endo International has a fifty-two week low of $1.94 and a fifty-two week high of $8.74.

ENDP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on Endo International from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Endo International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Endo International by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,280,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,094,000 after buying an additional 425,177 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Endo International by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,163,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,012,000 after acquiring an additional 97,708 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Endo International by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 871,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 452,778 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Endo International by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 320,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 6,572 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Endo International by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 183,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 94,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

