Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 108.42% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $789.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Endo International updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.350-$0.450 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.35-$0.45 EPS.
NASDAQ ENDP opened at $3.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $726.72 million, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.14. Endo International has a fifty-two week low of $1.94 and a fifty-two week high of $8.74.
ENDP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on Endo International from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Endo International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.36.
About Endo International
Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.
