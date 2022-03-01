Energo (TSL) Achieves Market Cap of $174,998.63

Energo (CURRENCY:TSL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 1st. In the last week, Energo has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar. One Energo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Energo has a total market capitalization of $174,998.63 and approximately $26,894.00 worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00034637 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.11 or 0.00104470 BTC.

Energo Coin Profile

Energo is a coin. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 602,378,920 coins. Energo’s official message board is blog.energolabs.com . Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Energo is www.energolabs.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Energo is an ecosystem based on decentralized apps that plans to build a DAE (Decentralized Autonomous Energy Community). At its core are Qtum and a decentralized system designed for the measurement, registries, transactions, and settlement of clean energy in local Micro-grids. Furthermore, the Energo system will be powered by the TSL cryptocurrency. Energo token (TSL) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the access token to the distributed energy storage system. “

Buying and Selling Energo

