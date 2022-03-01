Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Shares Gap Up to $7.52

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.52, but opened at $8.43. Energy Fuels shares last traded at $8.53, with a volume of 116,810 shares changing hands.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Energy Fuels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Fuels presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.04 and a beta of 1.46.
Energy Fuels Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)
Energy Fuels, Inc is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. The firm’s projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Energy Fuels (UUUU)
- 3 Millennials Stocks on the Comeback Trail
- The Reversal In Lordstown Motors Skids To A Halt
- MarketBeat Podcast: Healthcare Technology and Innovation Stocks With Upside
- 3 High-Risk High-Reward Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.