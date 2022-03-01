Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energy Recovery from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.
Energy Recovery stock opened at $19.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.00 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.34. Energy Recovery has a 12-month low of $15.26 and a 12-month high of $24.99.
Energy Recovery, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of industrial fluid flow solutions. It operates through the Water, and Oil and Gas segments. The Water segment in sea, brackish, and contaminated water reverse osmosis desalination solutions. The Oil and Gas segment delivers hydraulic fracturing, gas processing, and chemical processing services.
