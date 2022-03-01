Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energy Recovery from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Energy Recovery stock opened at $19.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.00 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.34. Energy Recovery has a 12-month low of $15.26 and a 12-month high of $24.99.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Avenir Corp grew its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 4.3% in the third quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 1,677,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,915,000 after purchasing an additional 68,913 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Recovery during the second quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 35.1% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 384,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,308,000 after buying an additional 99,790 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 9.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 108,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 9,756 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 13.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 18,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

Energy Recovery, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of industrial fluid flow solutions. It operates through the Water, and Oil and Gas segments. The Water segment in sea, brackish, and contaminated water reverse osmosis desalination solutions. The Oil and Gas segment delivers hydraulic fracturing, gas processing, and chemical processing services.

