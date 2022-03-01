Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Purchased by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 122,863 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,408 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Energy Transfer by 161.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC increased its position in Energy Transfer by 390.6% during the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Energy Transfer stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.34. 513,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,893,287. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.41 and a 200-day moving average of $9.31. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $7.37 and a 52-week high of $11.55.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.62 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.84%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ET shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Long purchased 80,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $600,067.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 67,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $500,051.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 16,290,367 shares of company stock valued at $121,363,234. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

