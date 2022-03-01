Enerplus Co. (ERF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on March 15th

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.033 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd.

Enerplus has raised its dividend payment by 31.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Enerplus has a dividend payout ratio of 5.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Enerplus to earn $2.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.13 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.2%.

ERF opened at $12.78 on Tuesday. Enerplus has a 12 month low of $4.71 and a 12 month high of $12.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.06 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.38.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Enerplus from C$14.94 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised Enerplus from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities upped their price objective on Enerplus from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Enerplus from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.06.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Enerplus by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,203,715 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $33,549,000 after buying an additional 276,365 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Enerplus by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 279,526 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 5,822 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enerplus by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 250,134 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after buying an additional 55,818 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Enerplus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,961,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Enerplus by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 168,585 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 6,647 shares in the last quarter. 52.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enerplus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

