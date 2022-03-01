Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.033 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd.

Enerplus has increased its dividend payment by 31.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Enerplus has a dividend payout ratio of 5.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Enerplus to earn $2.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.13 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.2%.

Shares of NYSE:ERF opened at $12.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.06 and a beta of 2.79. Enerplus has a 1 year low of $4.71 and a 1 year high of $12.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Enerplus by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 279,526 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 5,822 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Enerplus by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 168,585 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 6,647 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enerplus by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,995 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 11,241 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enerplus by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 250,134 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 55,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Enerplus in the 4th quarter valued at $1,961,000. Institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ERF. TD Securities increased their price target on Enerplus from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded Enerplus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Enerplus from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Enerplus from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Enerplus from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.06.

Enerplus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

