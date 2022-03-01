EP Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 157 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.4% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $232.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $239.67 and a 200-day moving average of $245.13. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $206.71 and a fifty-two week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

