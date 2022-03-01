EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.89 Million Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,906 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. AKO Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at $718,796,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Accenture by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,812,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $911,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,770 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Accenture by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,244,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,597,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,784 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Accenture by 102.7% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,323,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $423,275,000 after acquiring an additional 670,351 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Accenture by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,335,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $427,205,000 after acquiring an additional 563,757 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on ACN. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $391.87.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.62, for a total value of $147,105.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 30,046 shares of company stock valued at $10,551,684 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $316.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $199.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $357.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $352.34. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $244.44 and a 1-year high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.37%.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

