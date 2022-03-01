EP Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 3,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 10,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA PBW opened at $59.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.14 and its 200 day moving average is $74.57. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $48.60 and a 12 month high of $114.46.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.