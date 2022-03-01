EP Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,865 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TROW. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 91.2% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 174 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 76.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth $89,000. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TROW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $191.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.64.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $144.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $32.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.13 and a 12-month high of $224.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.49.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 36.10% and a net margin of 40.18%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.93%.

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total transaction of $1,174,230.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,431,273.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,508 shares of company stock worth $5,599,204. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services. The firm provides an array of mutual funds, sub advisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

