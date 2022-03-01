EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Downgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral”

Bank of America cut shares of EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

EPAM has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered EPAM Systems from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $776.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Monday. VTB Capital raised EPAM Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $750.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on EPAM Systems from $770.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on EPAM Systems from $840.00 to $650.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on EPAM Systems from $672.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $621.33.

NYSE EPAM opened at $207.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems has a twelve month low of $198.25 and a twelve month high of $725.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $512.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $589.72.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company’s revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Research analysts predict that EPAM Systems will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.03, for a total value of $519,375.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $637.50, for a total value of $796,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,975 shares of company stock worth $44,098,432 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,644,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,104,696,000 after buying an additional 1,102,837 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,265,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,720 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,083,728 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $722,658,000 after purchasing an additional 342,438 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,318,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $881,105,000 after purchasing an additional 308,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 589,359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $336,217,000 after purchasing an additional 285,923 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

