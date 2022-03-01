EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. VTB Capital upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on EPAM Systems from $672.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler downgraded EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $776.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays dropped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $770.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $840.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $588.56.

EPAM opened at $207.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $512.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $589.72. The company has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 3.31. EPAM Systems has a 1 year low of $198.25 and a 1 year high of $725.40.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company’s revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $637.50, for a total value of $796,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.03, for a total value of $519,375.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,975 shares of company stock valued at $44,098,432. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

