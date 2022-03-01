Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Chairman Camp Peter Van Sells 165 Shares of Stock

Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 165 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.20, for a total value of $115,368.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Camp Peter Van also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Equinix alerts:

On Wednesday, February 16th, Camp Peter Van sold 335 shares of Equinix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $669.82, for a total value of $224,389.70.

On Wednesday, January 19th, Camp Peter Van sold 1,297 shares of Equinix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.23, for a total value of $960,078.31.

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $709.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.84. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $586.73 and a one year high of $885.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $741.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $788.24. The stock has a market cap of $64.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.43.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.63 by ($4.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 26.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 207.22%.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Equinix from $810.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Equinix from $675.00 to $673.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $900.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Edward Jones cut Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $846.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Equinix by 123.1% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix (Get Rating)

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.