Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.88.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EQX. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Desjardins downgraded Equinox Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$11.75 to C$11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

EQX traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.08. 2,950,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,136,536. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.18. Equinox Gold has a 1-year low of $5.47 and a 1-year high of $9.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 48.26%. Equities research analysts predict that Equinox Gold will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 1.8% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,177,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,773,000 after acquiring an additional 20,614 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 30.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,387,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724,187 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 4.8% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 129,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 51.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 1.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 211,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. 32.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinox Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.