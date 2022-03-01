Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral deposits. It primarily explores for gold, copper and silver deposits. The company’s principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine in Maranhão State Brazil and the Mesquite gold mine, in California, the United States. Equinox Gold Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet lowered Equinox Gold from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. TD Securities reduced their target price on Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Equinox Gold from C$12.25 to C$12.50 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Equinox Gold from C$11.75 to C$11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equinox Gold has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.94.

Shares of EQX stock opened at $7.08 on Monday. Equinox Gold has a twelve month low of $5.47 and a twelve month high of $9.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 48.26%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equinox Gold will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQX. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Equinox Gold by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Equinox Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equinox Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Equinox Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council boosted its position in Equinox Gold by 20,355.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 12,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 12,824 shares in the last quarter. 32.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

