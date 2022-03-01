Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for The TJX Companies, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:TJX)

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for TJX Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe forecasts that the apparel and home fashions retailer will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TJX Companies’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TJX. Gordon Haskett lowered their target price on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on TJX Companies from $92.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Loop Capital upped their target price on TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

TJX stock opened at $66.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $78.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.00. TJX Companies has a 52 week low of $59.85 and a 52 week high of $77.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $2,967,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 41,355 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after acquiring an additional 14,374 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 47,553 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 20,212 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

