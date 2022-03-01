Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Societe Generale lowered their price target on the stock from €48.00 to €47.00. Societe Generale currently has a buy rating on the stock. Erste Group Bank traded as low as $15.76 and last traded at $16.02, with a volume of 173814 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.82.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EBKDY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Erste Group Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays upgraded shares of Erste Group Bank to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from €40.00 ($44.94) to €41.00 ($46.07) in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Erste Group Bank from €50.00 ($56.18) to €53.00 ($59.55) in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Erste Group Bank to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from €44.00 ($49.44) to €45.00 ($50.56) in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Erste Group Bank from €48.00 ($53.93) to €51.00 ($57.30) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.45.

Erste Group Bank AG engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center. The Retail segment comprises the business with private individuals, micros, and free professionals within the responsibility of account managers in the retail network.

