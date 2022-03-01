ESBC 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $54,853.00 (ESBC)

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded up 21.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 1st. ESBC has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $54,853.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ESBC coin can now be purchased for about $0.0395 or 0.00000089 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ESBC has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 129.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ESBC Coin Profile

ESBC (ESBC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 31,123,570 coins and its circulating supply is 30,844,116 coins. The official message board for ESBC is medium.com/@esbcbetting. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here. ESBC’s official website is esbc.pro.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

ESBC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ESBC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ESBC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

