ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,294 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 8,330 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.39% of ESCO Technologies worth $8,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ESE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 122.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,239 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 16,067 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 38.2% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $787,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $503,000. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESE opened at $69.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.97. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.46 and a 1 year high of $115.84.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $177.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.17 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.28%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ESE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Aerospace & Defense (A&D), RF Shielding and Test, and Utility Solutions Group (USG) segments. The A&D segment designs and manufactures specialty filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications, unique filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites, custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines, products and systems to reduce vibration and/or acoustic signatures and otherwise reduce or obscure a vessel’s signature, and other communications, sealing, surface control and hydrodynamic related applications to enhance U.S.

