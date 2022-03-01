Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Esports Entertainment Group Inc. is a licensed online gambling company. It focuses on esports wagering and 18 gaming. Esports Entertainment Group Inc. is based in BIRKIRKARA, Malta. “

GMBL has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Capital cut shares of Esports Entertainment Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Esports Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $4.00 and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Esports Entertainment Group from $14.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.80.

Shares of NASDAQ GMBL opened at $0.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.83. Esports Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $22.09.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group in the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. 12.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling platform. It offers bet exchange style wagering on esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform to the global esports audience. It operates through the following geographical segments: Antigua, Malta, Curacao and United States.

