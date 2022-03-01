ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $18.50 to $10.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. began coverage on ESS Tech in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on ESS Tech from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen started coverage on ESS Tech in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on ESS Tech in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.20.

Shares of NYSE GWH opened at $5.19 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.58. ESS Tech has a 1-year low of $3.65 and a 1-year high of $28.92.

In related news, CEO Eric P. Dresselhuys sold 59,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $360,834.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of ESS Tech in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in ESS Tech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ESS Tech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in ESS Tech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ESS Tech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. 42.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

