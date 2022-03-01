ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) Shares Gap Up to $4.46

ESS Tech Inc (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.46, but opened at $5.36. ESS Tech shares last traded at $5.27, with a volume of 10,581 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on ESS Tech in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on ESS Tech from $18.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday. Cowen assumed coverage on ESS Tech in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on ESS Tech from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, assumed coverage on ESS Tech in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, ESS Tech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

Get ESS Tech alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.58.

In other ESS Tech news, CEO Eric P. Dresselhuys sold 59,642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $360,834.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ESS Tech in the 4th quarter worth $18,306,000. Softbank Group Corp bought a new position in ESS Tech in the 4th quarter worth $411,310,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in ESS Tech in the 4th quarter worth $284,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in ESS Tech in the 4th quarter worth $1,030,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in ESS Tech in the 4th quarter worth $479,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.63% of the company’s stock.

ESS Tech Company Profile (NYSE:GWH)

ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with ESS Tech, Inc

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ESS Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESS Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.