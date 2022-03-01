Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) vs. Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) Head-To-Head Comparison

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) and Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

Get Establishment Labs alerts:

This table compares Establishment Labs and Cadre’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Establishment Labs -27.54% -46.91% -21.40% Cadre N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Establishment Labs and Cadre, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Establishment Labs 0 1 3 0 2.75 Cadre 0 1 5 0 2.83

Establishment Labs presently has a consensus price target of $87.00, indicating a potential upside of 43.97%. Cadre has a consensus price target of $23.60, indicating a potential upside of ∞. Given Cadre’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cadre is more favorable than Establishment Labs.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.6% of Establishment Labs shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.4% of Cadre shares are held by institutional investors. 13.1% of Establishment Labs shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Establishment Labs and Cadre’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Establishment Labs $84.68 million 17.13 -$38.12 million ($1.35) -44.76 Cadre N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Cadre has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Establishment Labs.

Summary

Cadre beats Establishment Labs on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Establishment Labs (Get Rating)

Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of silicone breast implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other. The firm’s products include Motiva Implants, Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, Divina, and Puregraft. The company was founded by Juan Jose Chacon-Quiros in 2004 and is headquartered in Alajuela, Costa Rica.

About Cadre (Get Rating)

Cadre Holdings Inc. is a manufacturer and distributer of safety and survivability equipment for first responders. The Company’s core products include body armor, explosive ordnance disposal equipment and duty gear. Its primarily brands include Safariland(R) and Med-Eng(R). Cadre Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Establishment Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Establishment Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.