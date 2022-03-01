Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 209,358 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.54% of Everbridge worth $31,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the third quarter worth approximately $275,000. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 5.3% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 906.4% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 75.4% during the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the third quarter worth approximately $270,000.

Several research firms recently commented on EVBG. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Everbridge from $178.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Everbridge from $50.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Everbridge from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial cut shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $85.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Everbridge from $200.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.25.

Shares of Everbridge stock opened at $39.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -15.75 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.12. Everbridge, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.81 and a 52-week high of $167.40.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 25.73% and a negative return on equity of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $102.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Everbridge, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 2,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $109,881.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson purchased 10,000 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.08 per share, for a total transaction of $670,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

