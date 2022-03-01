Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Given New $59.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from $178.00 to $59.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. decreased their price target on Everbridge from $200.00 to $178.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Stephens decreased their target price on Everbridge from $200.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Everbridge from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial downgraded Everbridge from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Everbridge from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Everbridge currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.25.

Shares of Everbridge stock opened at $39.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.70 and its 200-day moving average is $109.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -15.75 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Everbridge has a 12-month low of $27.81 and a 12-month high of $167.40.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 8.93% and a negative net margin of 25.73%. The firm had revenue of $102.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Everbridge’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Everbridge will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bruns H. Grayson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.08 per share, with a total value of $670,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ajay Nigam sold 2,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total transaction of $109,881.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Everbridge by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Everbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Everbridge by 2,757.1% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Everbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Everbridge by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

