Everipedia (IQ) Hits One Day Volume of $6.12 Million

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded up 7.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. One Everipedia coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Everipedia has traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar. Everipedia has a total market cap of $91.03 million and $6.12 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002315 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00043793 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,918.10 or 0.06754136 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,169.92 or 0.99919758 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00046481 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00050119 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002849 BTC.

About Everipedia

Everipedia’s genesis date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,021,453,885 coins and its circulating supply is 10,021,444,126 coins. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Buying and Selling Everipedia

